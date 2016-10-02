The Most Woke Pics From Amber Rose's SlutWalk L.A.

Muva did it again! Amber Rose kicked off her second-annual SlutWalk in L.A. on Saturday afternoon. The event aims to empower women, address gender inequality, and fight back against the unnecessary slut-shaming of women in society.
Amber Rose wore a black corseted bodysuit, black lace coat, fishnet tights, and over-the-knee boots as she addressed the crowd. Blac Chyna joined her onstage at one point and later posted a pic of the BFFs on Instagram with a caption that read, "Congrats to my Bestie @amberrose!! I'm so proud of you."
Other celebrity guests included internet darling Joanne the Scammer, blogger Perez Hilton, and former Playboy playmate Kendra Wilkinson Baskett.
Fans stood in the crowd with signs that read, "Don't tell me to cover up," and, "Marching for Muva." Rose was seen marching with a sign that read, "Fuck Fame. Start Movements."
Based on the signs and photos displayed on Instagram with the hashtag #slutwalk, a call to end rape culture appeared to be the major theme on the minds of women who attended.
Rose posed for a picture with one man whose chest was painted with the words, "Without consent it's rape." There were also young women with signs that read, "Consent is not optional. No means no," and, "Rape is caused by rapists."
Without a doubt, these SlutWalk attendees are responding to the numerous stories about the mishandling of college campus rape, most notably the case of Brock Turner. In addition to women reclaiming agency over their own bodies at the SlutWalk, they were also demanding that their bodies stop being violated.
Last year, Amber Rose held her first SlutWalk, where she gave an emotional speech about being slut-shamed by both rappers Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa.
"Last year, people didn't quite understand what a SlutWalk was," Rose told People. "The number one misconception was people assuming that it was a walk to promote prostitution or promiscuity, which is really stupid. That's the total opposite of what it was."
There were protesters present also, who were determined to tell the crowd to cover up and warn that SlutWalk attendees would burn in hell for exposing their bodies.
Fans can donate to the SlutWalk Crowdrise page. For those who donate $30, they get a pair of underwear that read "My Pussy. My Choice." As of Sunday morning, more than $21,000 had been raised.
