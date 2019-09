Hurricane Matthew has made landfall in McClellanville, SC, as a Category 1 storm with winds of 75 mph.From there, it's expected to continue traveling up the East Coast to Myrtle Beach, SC, and Wilmington, NC, where residents are being cautioned to not underestimate the downgraded storm, The Associated Press reported "Most injuries, most fatalities occur after a storm because people attempt to move in too soon," South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said in a Saturday press briefing. "Do not plan on going back home today or tomorrow. It is not going to be safe for you to go in between downed power lines and trees and just unsafe structures, bridges, all of those things.”This is first hurricane to make landfall in South Carolina in 12 years, and it's a left a deluge of damage in its wake, flooding historic downtown Charleston and downing dozens of trees. Gov. Haley said 437,000 South Carolinians are without power, USA Today reported Coastal cities and towns in Georgia and Florida are also recovering from the storm surge. But in Orlando, popular theme parks, including Walt Disney World, weathered the roller coaster conditions well enough to open for business Saturday morning, the AP reported.In the United States, five Floridians died in the storm and Haiti's death toll has topped 300, The Weather Channel reported.After it moves through Wilmington, NC, Hurricane Matthew is expected to travel back to the Bahamas as a storm.