Hurricane Matthew Strengthens On Its Way To The U.S.

This article was originally published on October 2, 2016.As it makes its way through the Caribbean, Hurricane Matthew is being called the strongest storm in the Atlantic since Felix in 2007. The Category 4 storm is expected to make landfall on Jamaica and Haiti on Monday. Residents of the Dominican Republic, Cuba, and Bahamas are also bracing themselves for its effect, according to CBS News As of Sunday morning at 11 a.m. EDT, the National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning for Jamaica, Haiti, and parts of Cuba. The storm had reached Category 5 strength briefly before being downgraded to 4. Current sustained wind speeds are at 140 mph. Haiti, in particular, looks most at risk for damage, as forecasters predict it will receive 40 inches of rain and areas in the country stripped of trees are susceptible to flooding and landslides. Non-essential personnel and about 700 family members of Americans serving in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, were evacuated. A hurricane watch is in effect for Camaguey, Cuba, Turks and Caicos, and the southeastern Bahamas.