New Trump International Hotel Defaced With Black Lives Matter Graffiti

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's new Washington DC hotel was defaced today when a man painted Black Lives Matter slogans on its facade, the AP reports.
The slogans were quickly covered with plywood and the police were notified, but not before pictures and video of the slogans and the person who painted them were captured and posted online.
Donald Trump's new hotel in DC got tagged earlier today... #nojusticenopeace #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/qGbALAoS9o— Angry Man (@AngryBlkManDC) October 2, 2016
Though the words were written in broad daylight, nobody attempted to stop the writer.
#BlackLivesMatter protester tags Trump hotel in broad daylight, witnesses shrug and keep walking. Nice work, DC! https://t.co/Q6FVr0f1Jm pic.twitter.com/k8u2YSAA8c— Occupy Wall Street (@OccupyWallStNYC) October 2, 2016
The police were called, but no arrests have yet been made.
"On October 1st at approximately 4:03 p.m., officers received a call about destruction of property at the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue NW, which is also the Trump International Hotel," Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Aquita Brown told reporters. "We are investigating an offense of defacing public and private property."
The hotel was the site of Trump's press conference in which he repudiated the Birther conspiracy that President Barack Obama was not born in the United States. Five days later, he implied that his repudiation was inauthentic.
The graffiti is not the first time someone has taken out their frustration on one of Trump's buildings. Earlier this year, a man made headlines when he attempted to scale Trump Tower.
