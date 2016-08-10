Man Scales Trump Tower, Internet Goes Insane

Michael Hafford
Update: Police have identified the climber as a 20-year-old Virginian man, according to USA Today. He reached the 21st floor before officers were able to pull him inside the building.

The police initially used a ladder to try to retrieve him, but he climbed past its reach. They also put inflated cushions under him and broke windows above him to either break his fall or capture him as he climbed higher. Chief William Aubry, NYPD Manhattan South Detectives Commander, said that he had been transferred to Bellevue for mental evaluation.

The man had checked into a hotel Tuesday under an assumed name prior to his stunt. Though police haven't released his name, they confirmed that he had posted a YouTube video announcing his support for and intention to meet Trump. Watch the video below.

Update: The climber has been captured after NYPD officers removed a piece of glass and pulled him into the building. Video of the man being taken into custody is below.

In a stunt reminiscent of Philippe Petit's 1974 high-wire walk between the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center, a man is climbing up the Trump Tower. Though nothing is known about him other than that he has long hair and seems to be an experienced climber, the internet can't help but be captivated by his trip up the tower.

NBC's Olympics channel was early into the fray.


Though some preached caution.


Twitter was quick to arrive at the Man on Wire comparison.


And naturally Harambe poked his head into the commentary.


Even the US Men's Basketball team was involved.


Some thought he was a pizza delivery guy.


Others just cracked wise.


Watch a live stream below.

