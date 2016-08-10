Man Scales Trump Tower, Internet Goes Insane

The police initially used a ladder to try to retrieve him, but he climbed past its reach. They also put inflated cushions under him and broke windows above him to either break his fall or capture him as he climbed higher. Chief William Aubry, NYPD Manhattan South Detectives Commander, said that he had been transferred to Bellevue for mental evaluation.
The man had checked into a hotel Tuesday under an assumed name prior to his stunt. Though police haven't released his name, they confirmed that he had posted a YouTube video announcing his support for and intention to meet Trump. Watch the video below.
Update: The climber has been captured after NYPD officers removed a piece of glass and pulled him into the building. Video of the man being taken into custody is below.
VIDEO: the moment NYPD pulled #TrumpTower climber in pic.twitter.com/uBATFDYBcu— Marcus Gilmer (@marcusgilmer) August 10, 2016
NBC's Olympics channel was early into the fray.
REMEMBER: #SportClimbing is coming to the Summer Olympics in 2020 #Tokyo #EverythingIsOlympics #TrumpTower pic.twitter.com/F4xL0JbpFx— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) August 10, 2016
Though some preached caution.
File this under "things brand will highly regret if this ends badly" https://t.co/wthzYGGPaJ— (((Steph Haberman))) (@StephLauren) August 10, 2016
Twitter was quick to arrive at the Man on Wire comparison.
[Watches Man On Wire on Netflix once] pic.twitter.com/3SEmydkY71— John Hendrickson (@JohnGHendy) August 10, 2016
And naturally Harambe poked his head into the commentary.
Even the US Men's Basketball team was involved.
Watching this dude climb the Trump Tower like… pic.twitter.com/nzoJh9zsVn— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 10, 2016
Some thought he was a pizza delivery guy.
Others just cracked wise.
Steve still isn’t the most self-destructive person in Trump Tower.— Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) August 10, 2016
NAILED IT.
i still can't believe mike from 'stranger things' is climbing trump tower right now— it's pronounced jeff (@thecultureofme) August 10, 2016
kind of rude that the Tr*mp climber decided to do this at the end of the work day... i need to go home— amber discko ♡ (@amberdiscko) August 10, 2016
I'd say Tower Steve should have a taco bowl when he gets down but probably won't because, ya know, jail.— Mike Hayes (@michaelhayes) August 10, 2016
Watch a live stream below.