Man Scales Trump Tower, Internet Goes Insane

Police have identified the climber as a 20-year-old Virginian man, according to USA Today . He reached the 21st floor before officers were able to pull him inside the building.The police initially used a ladder to try to retrieve him, but he climbed past its reach. They also put inflated cushions under him and broke windows above him to either break his fall or capture him as he climbed higher. Chief William Aubry, NYPD Manhattan South Detectives Commander, said that he had been transferred to Bellevue for mental evaluation.The man had checked into a hotel Tuesday under an assumed name prior to his stunt. Though police haven't released his name, they confirmed that he had posted a YouTube video announcing his support for and intention to meet Trump. Watch the video below.