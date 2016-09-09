1. U.S. News: A high school shooting in Alpine, TX, ended with one injury and the death of the shooter.Local authorities reported that the alleged shooter appears to have fatally shot herself after shooting and injuring another student. (Time)
2. In-The-Know: Hillary Clinton was interviewed for the popular blog Humans of New York.In the anecdote published on the blog, which never mentions Clinton's name, the presidential candidate talked about being one of the very few women in a room full of men prepping for the law school admissions exam. (Read More)
3. ICYMI: The U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Swimming have banned Ryan Lochte from swimming for 10 months.The two groups have announced the swimmer is banned from swimming until June 2017 and will forfeit $100,000 in bonus money that to be rewarded with his gold medal. (Read More)
4. Big Names: Demi Lovato revealed she is part owner of a rehab center in Los Angeles.The singer is involved with CAST Centers, where she sought treatment for depression, bulimia, and substance abuse back in 2013. (Read More)
5. This Is Not A Drill: Southwest Airlines is having a sale on domestic flights this month.If you book your flight by September 19, you could get a domestic flight as low as $49. The sale is valid through March 18, 2017, for domestic travel and through December 8, 2016, for flights to Puerto Rico. (Read More)
6. Must-See: A photo of feminist artist Hein Koh breast-feeding her twins while working has gone viral."My twins were 5 weeks old and despite the sleep deprivation and frequent (every 2-3 hours, 24-7, 45 min at a time) breastfeeding [sic], I was still getting shit done," Koh wrote. (Read More)
7. Tech Talk: An update to AppleCare+ will make iPhone screen replacements a lot more affordable.As an AppleCare+ customer, you'll now pay only $29 to get your cracked screen replaced. Without AppleCare+, the service typically costs between $129 and $149. (Read More)
8. Not An Onion Story: Chipotle will deliver burritos via drone.Google parent company Alphabet will be flying the burritos around Virginia Tech in tests that begin next week, finally realizing the dreams of college students everywhere. (Read More)
