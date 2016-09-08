Chipotle Will Test Delivery Drones At Virginia Tech

Chipotle will team with Google parent company Alphabet to use drones to fly burritos around Virginia Tech.
The company's Project Wing will realize every college stoner's dream and use, like, flying robots, man, to drop burritos starting next week, according to Gizmodo.
Most students shouldn't get too excited. The program is, for now, closed to the general public. Instead, a lucky few will order the burritos from a special kiosk on campus. They'll then be flown from food trucks, operated by humans, to the person who ordered. This will probably kick off a wave of people trying desperately to figure out how to convince a researcher to give them a burrito. Alternately, they could throw rocks at the burrito robots to get at that sweet sandwich.
“Project Wing will be working with the Mid-Atlantic Aviation Partnership (MAAP) to conduct this test,” Project Wing spokesperson Jacquelyn Miller told Gizmodo. “MAAP runs an FAA test site at Virginia Tech, which is operated for the purpose of gathering research data to shape regulations and operational procedures for future applications of UAS (unmanned aerial systems) and eventually helping them integrate safely into the national airspace.”
Though the Virginia Tech community at large has yet to experience the phenomenon, the school's president is excited that he (kind of) predicted the event.
"Last year while discussing the entrepreneurial spirit at Virginia Tech, I jokingly speculated we might one day have quadcopters delivering ramen noodles around campus — apparently I wasn't off by much," school President Tim Sands told CNN Money.
Soon enough, Tim, we're sure of it.
