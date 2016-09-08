Drop Everything & Take Advantage Of This Southwest Sale

Come fly with Southwest Airlines this fall — your bank account will thank you. If you book your flight by September 19, you could score a domestic flight as low as $49. The sale is valid through March 18, 2017, for domestic travel and December 8, 2016, for travel to Puerto Rico.
For as little as your monthly Starbucks bill, you could be heading to Washington, D.C., to take in the sites or paying a visit to Atlanta just as the summer heat subsides. Another reason we love booking Southwest? Your first two checked bags are free — that's even more money saved.
But hurry — you have just a little over a week to gather your best friends (or your family, if you're into that kind of thing) and plan a bit of travel therapy. The rest of the United States is at your disposal. Act now, travel later. Bon Voyage!
