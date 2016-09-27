1. ICYMI: Charlotte lifted its curfew after days of protests following the shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.
Scott, 43, was shot and killed last Tuesday. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg police department has said that Scott had a gun during the interaction with police. (The Associated Press)
2. Major News: Two people have died because of severe flooding in Wisconsin. Iowa is also expected to see 23 feet of floodwater.
Over 10,000 people have evacuated their homes in Cedar Rapids, IA. Gov. Terry Branstad declared a state of emergency in 13 counties. (NBC News)
3. Here At Home: The U.S. murder rate saw its largest single-year increase since 1971, rising by 10.8% last year.
The FBI data, released Monday, shows an increase in gun violence. "There were roughly 1,500 additional firearm murders in 2015. No other type of weapon saw a comparable increase," The Guardian reports. (The Guardian)
4. ICYMI: Making A Murderer's Steven Avery is engaged to a 53-year-old legal secretary.
Avery and Lynn Hartman spent eight months talking on the phone and met up just this month at the Waupun Correctional Institution, where Avery is serving a life sentence for the murder of Teresa Halbach. Hartman had been keeping the relationship low profile due to online harassment and accusations of going after Avery for the fame. (Read More)
5. Icebreaker: According to a new study, the Earth is the warmest it's been in roughly 120,000 years.
The study, published in the journal Nature on Monday, looked at 5,000-year time periods. "Temperatures averaged out over the most recent 5,000 years — which includes the last 125 years or so of industrial emissions of heat-trapping gases — are generally warmer than they have been since about 120,000 years ago or so," the AP reports. (The Associated Press)
6. Geek Out: NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has found evidence of "water plumes" on Jupiter's moon Europa.NASA announced the findings on Monday. "Europa's ocean is considered to be one of the most promising places that could potentially harbor life in the solar system," Geoff Yoder, acting associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate in Washington, said in a statement. "These plumes, if they do indeed exist, may provide another way to sample Europa’s subsurface." (NASA)
7. This Is Not A Drill: The Will & Grace cast members reunited to film a scene about the 2016 election.
After the former Will & Grace cast members posted cryptic photos of themselves on what looks like the set of the hit series, which ran from 1998 until 2006, fans learned what the social media posts were about. The cast filmed — in character — a new scene about the 2016 presidential election. (Read More)
8. On The Trail: Hillary Clinton had the comeback of the evening during last night's debate.
Towards the end of the debate, moderator Lester Holt asked Trump to address comments he had made regarding Clinton’s preparedness for the presidency. “She doesn’t have the look, she doesn’t have the stamina,” Trump said of his opponent, who kept a serene composure. But Clinton was unfazed — and ready to throw down. (Read More)
