1. Major News: One person died in a Hoboken, NJ, train crash and more than 100 were injured.
A commuter train crash on Thursday morning injured more than 100 people and killed one person. New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said at a press conference that the "the cause of the high rate of speed" was unknown. (Reuters)
2. On The Trail: Gary Johnson, the Libertarian presidential candidate, couldn't name a favorite foreign leader when asked.
Johnson called it an "Aleppo moment" during an MSNBC town hall. When asked who his favorite foreign leader was, Johnson found himself unable to answer. (Read More)
3. In-The-Know: The Supreme Court will consider a case about offensive trademarks that could affect the Washington Redskins.The justices will hear a case about the Slants, an Asian-American rock band. The AP reports that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office declined to trademark the band's name, because it "disparages people of Asian descent." (The Associated Press)
4. Here At Home: A new report found that day care for children under 4 years old costs more than in-state college tuition.
According to New America, the average cost of full-time childcare is $9,589 each year. The average cost of in-state college tuition is $9,410, CNN reports. (CNN)
5. ICYMI: Cartoon Network announced that Adventure Time is ending after nine seasons.
Our days in the Land of Ooo are numbered. Adventure Time's final new episodes will air in 2018. (Read More)
6. Talking Points: Tim Burton gave an uncomfortable interview about race when discussing his new film.
Burton's latest work, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, is predominantly white (Samuel L. Jackson plays the villain, Barron). "Nowadays, people are talking about [on-screen diversity] more," Burton told Bustle. "Things either call for things, or they don't." (Read More)
7. This Is Not A Drill: The University of Texas at San Antonio is offering a college course on Beyoncé's Lemonade.
The school will offer a course exploring Lemonade as a "meditation on contemporary Black womanhood" and feminism. Professor Kinitra Brooks will teach the thrice-weekly "Black Women, Beyoncé, and Popular Culture" course. (Read More)
8. Geek Out: New research suggests that bees may be able to experience a "positive emotional state."
The study was published in the journal Science on Thursday. According to The New York Times, the findings suggest that "a sweet treat can change the way bumblebees make decisions." (The New York Times)
