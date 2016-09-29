As her husband Jay Z likes to remind us, "B.K. is from Texas." It's fitting, then, that Beyoncé's home state is paying homage to her groundbreaking work.
Cosmopolitan reports that The University of Texas at San Antonio will offer a course exploring Lemonade as a "meditation on contemporary Black womanhood" and feminism.
Professor Kinitra Brooks will teach the thrice-weekly "Black Women, Beyoncé, and Popular Culture" course.
"The purpose of this class is to explore the theoretical, historical, and literary frameworks of Black feminism, which feature prominently in Lemonade," the course description reads. "We will use Lemonade as a starting point to examine the sociocultural issues that are most prominent in Black womanhood through Black feminist theory, literature, music, and film."
Writings from Toni Morrison, Gloria Naylor, and other prominent Black female writers will also be read and discussed.
Study hard, kids: The Beyhive has no time for actual Bs.
