This Show Is Ending & Everyone Is Freaking Out

Adventure time is ending after season 9? Why does Cartoon Network hate us? #AdventureTime #cartoonnetwork— the yarheeguy (@HT_yarheeguy) September 29, 2016
Our days in the Land of Ooo are numbered. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cartoon Network announced that Adventure Time will end after its ninth season, with the final new episodes airing in 2018.
The news hit hardcore Adventure Time fans hard. They immediately took to social media to start their long goodbyes to Finn the Human and Jake the Dog.
"Why does Cartoon Network hate us?" asked one on Twitter.
Others turned to the show itself to express their emotions, while still trying to see the bright side.
Bad news: #AdventureTime will be ending soon— marion (@marionconie) September 29, 2016
Good news: still in the next 2 years (but 😢) pic.twitter.com/UQPPbFa6tA
Over in the Adventure Time forum on Reddit, users were slowly moving through the stages of grief, starting with denial.
One had a very practical question. "What will we cosplay now?" Notice the all-caps emotion.
Still, 2018 is a long way away. Everyone, including the creative team involved, has time to get themselves together.
How about we take our cues from celebrity fan John Leguizamo and simply relish in our sincere love for the show?
My favorite cartoon written by writers who were high! #AdventureTime https://t.co/pvmRrUDnR9— John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) September 29, 2016
