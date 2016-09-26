1. Here At Home: Police arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting at a Washington state mall that left five people dead.
The shooting took place on Friday night at the Cascade Mall in Burlington, WA. Security footage showed the suspect entering the mall, although no weapon was seen. Footage from about 10 minutes later showed him reentering Macy's with a rifle before firing multiple shots. (Read More)
2. Major News: Protests in Charlotte continued after police released footage from interaction with and shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney announced in a press conference that dashcam and body cam video of the department's interaction with and shooting of Scott will be released, The Associated Press reports. (Read More)
3. World News: Activists say that at least 26 people were killed in government airstrikes on Aleppo.
The United Nations has called an emergency meeting regarding the airstrikes in Syria. Medical workers and local officials reported airstrikes on neighborhoods throughout Aleppo's rebel-held eastern districts. (New York Times)
4. Geek Out: Snapchat partnered with TurboVote to allow users to register to vote in the app.
To register, head to the Stories and Discover pages on Snapchat and find TurboVote's videos. Each one features celebrities — such as Jimmy Fallon and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — who instruct you to swipe up to access the registration page. (Read More)
5. Tech Talk: In an effort to increase passenger safety, Uber will randomly require its drivers to verify their identities via selfie.
When an Uber driver is out and about picking up passengers, their phones will now pipe up occasionally and request a selfie. It will then be compared to one that the company has on file with Microsoft's Cognitive Services. (Read More)
6. On The Trail: The Trump campaign says it didn't invite Gennifer Flowers, who revealed a relationship with Bill Clinton in the '90s, to Monday's debate.
“She has not been invited by the campaign,” Kellyanne Conway, Donald Trump's campaign manager, said on ABC News’ This Week, referring to Flowers. “She has a right to be there if somebody else gives her a ticket.” (ABC News)
7. ICYMI: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Canada, along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
In case you're not up on your British-Canadian history, the country has been independent since 1982, but it's still under the "dominion" of Queen Elizabeth. That means little in practical terms, but when the royal family visits, it's a big deal. (Read More)
8. Real Talk: Beginning today, 67% of the bodies you see on Refinery29's site, newsletter, and social platforms will be plus-size.
For the last six months, we've been shooting stock photography and redesigning illustrations to more accurately reflect the women who make up the majority of our audience. And we’re partnering with Getty Images to make this collection available to other outlets who wish to join us in closing the representation gap. (Read More)
