Here's How You Can Register To Vote On Snapchat

If you aren't registered to vote, don't panic. As a matter of fact, thanks to Snapchat, you can now do it in just one minute, reports Time.
The social-media app partnered with voter-registration app TurboVote in an effort to get millennials engaged in the upcoming election. The new initiative allows users to check their eligibility and register entirely in Snapchat.
To register, head to the Stories and Discover pages on Snapchat and find TurboVote's videos. Each one features celebrities — such as Jimmy Fallon and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — who instruct you to swipe up to access the registration page.
The entire process takes about one minute. If your state requires you to mail in any forms, the app will help you coordinate the paperwork.
The campaign runs until October 7, which should be just enough time to get registered for November!
