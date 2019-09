Five people were killed during the rampage.The youngest victim was 16-year-old Sarai Lara, a sophomore at Mount Vernon High School and a cancer survivor. According to the Seattle Times , her mother described her as a "happy, responsible, driven student." Lara was with her older sister, Evangelina Lara, but they split up to go to different stores.Family members identified both 64-year-old Belinda Galde and her mother, 95-year-old Beatrice Dotson, as victims of the shooting. The Seattle Times reports that Shayla Martin, a 52-year-old from Mount Vernon who worked as a makeup artist at Macy’s, was another victim. Her sister told The Herald that Martin was "so sweet." She added that Martin was "very independent. She wanted to make her own way. She didn’t want to rely on anyone else.”Another victim was identified as Chuck Eagan. His aunt told the Seattle Times that he was walking through the mall with his wife when the shooting began. Eagan and his wife began running, but his wife fell down. As Eagen helped his wife, he was shot.On Saturday night, dozens attended a vigil held for the victims at Central United Methodist Church in Sedro-Woolley, WA. They lit five candles on a table in front of the church, one for each victim.