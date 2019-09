No Charges In Police Shooting Of Keith Lamont Scott

Charlotte Police shot and killed a Black man while searching for a wanted person on Tuesday. Keith Lamont Scott, 43, exited his vehicle and was shot by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Brentley Vinson, who is also Black . Witnesses say that Scott was unarmed and had a disability. Scott was not the person the police were searching for.This just days after Terence Crutcher, another unarmed Black man, was shot and killed outside his stalled vehicle by police"Police said they were searching for someone who had an outstanding warrant at The Village at College Downs complex on Old Concord Road when they saw a man with a gun leave a vehicle," The Charlotte Observer writes.Police said that the man “posed an imminent deadly threat to the officers, who subsequently fired their weapon striking the subject,” in a statement provided to the Observer. “The officers immediately requested Medic and began performing CPR.”His family, however, says that Scott couldn't have posed a threat. Scott's daughter, identified on Facebook as Lyric YourAdorable Scott, used Facebook Live to broadcast the aftermath of the shooting. She said that her father was disabled. He was reportedly married and had seven children.“The police just shot my daddy four times for being black,” she says at the beginning of the video. “They Tased him first and then shot him.”