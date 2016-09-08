1. Major News: President Obama nominated Abid Riaz Qureshi, who could become the first Muslim-American federal judge.
According to the New York Times, "Mr. Qureshi is a partner at Latham & Watkins L.L.P. in Washington, where he is the global chairman of its pro bono committee and specializes in the False Claims Act, healthcare fraud, and securities violations." (New York Times)
2. World News: Police in Paris arrested two people after discovering a car packed with seven gas canisters outside Notre Dame Cathedral.
The car was found with seven gas canisters inside and its license plate removed. It also had its hazard lights on. No one was inside. According to officials, an employee from a nearby bar flagged the car. (Time)
3. Here At Home: Two former Detroit principals will go to prison for a scheme that cheated the city's public schools out of $2.7 million.
Nina Graves-Hicks and Norman Shy are among 12 principals charged in the scheme. Sims was sentenced to one year and three months in prison, while Graves-Hicks received one year. Sims took more than $58,000 and Graves-Hicks took more than $27,000. (CBS News)
4. In-The-Know: Petra Laszlo, the Hungarian camerawoman who was videotaped kicking a group of asylum seekers, was indicted.
Hungarian prosecutors said she would be facing charges for breaching the peace in the September 2015 incident that occurred at the Hungarian-Serbian border, according to the AP. Laszlo was fired last fall after footage of her kicking two children and trying to trip a man carrying a boy went viral. (Read More)
5. This Is Not A Drill: A senator wants Donald Trump's modeling agency to be investigated after claims that models worked illegally in the U.S.
Sen. Barbara Boxer wrote a letter addressed to León Rodríguez, the director of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) — an agency that’s part of the Department of Homeland Security — and copied to Labor Secretary Tom Perez. (Read More)
6. Talking Points: Green Party candidate Jill Stein could face charges for vandalism or trespassing.
According to authorities, the Green Party presidential candidate allegedly spray-painted construction equipment on a private site while protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota. (Read More)
7. Geek Out: Apple finally unveiled the iPhone 7 — and a new Apple Watch.
For the first time, the iPhone is waterproof (or at least water-resistant). It also has a better camera, whether you're looking to take gorgeous landscapes or close-up selfies. And the home button is decidedly different from what you're used to in previous iPhones. (Read More)
8. Music Tracker: Drake's tour bus was robbed of millions in cash and jewelry.
Drake's bus was robbed of a suitcase that reportedly contained millions of dollars worth of jewelry and property while he performed in Phoenix, Arizona. Police have a suspect in custody. (Read More)
