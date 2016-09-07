Today in San Francisco, Apple finally unveiled its newest smartphone: the iPhone 7. While we've known the details around some of its best software features since Apple's developer conference in June, we haven't known exactly what the new iPhone would like look like…or whether it would have a headphone jack.
Now, we know that some of those rumors are true. For the first time, the iPhone is waterproof (or at least water-resistant). It also has a better camera, whether you're looking to take gorgeous landscapes or close-up selfies. And the home button is decidedly different from what you're used to in previous iPhones.
But that's not all that Apple introduced this morning. (You haven't forgotten about the Apple Watch, have you?) Read on for the four most important things you need to know from today's event.
