Apple kicked off its 2016 developer conference with a bang. Each year, Apple gives us a preview of what’s to come for the iPhone and Mac at WWDC. But today the Cupertino company gave us a ton of stuff to look forward to, not just on the phone and desktop, but on the Apple TV and Apple Watch, too.



Here are twelve things we’re most excited about from today’s announcement.



iOS The bulk of today’s keynote was spent on upcoming iOS features, and we have to say, we’re pretty excited about all of them. Here are the ones we think are the most important.



Redesigned Lock Screen

With Touch ID, we often unlock our phone so fast we don’t even see the notifications on our lock screen — which kind of defeats the point. To correct that, now your phone screen will automatically switch on when you raise your phone, showing you your notifications. You can also use 3D Touch to press an onscreen notification and respond right there, without having to unlock your phone.



Messages

iMessage right now feels positively archaic compared to how it’s going to be. Apple is making iMessage way more Snapchat-like and way more emojified. Now, instead of having to scroll through your emoji keyboard to find the perfect icon to accompany your message, when you tap that keyboard button, the words in your message that have emoji equivalents will be highlighted so you can easily swap them out with the appropriate emoji (also conveniently served up when you tap that word). You can also add full-screen effects to messages, such as fireworks or confetti; you can more easily add drawings and custom photos or videos; and you can edit Live Photos before sharing them. iMessage also gets a fun tool called “Invisible Ink.” When you send a message or photo, it’s obscured to the recipient until they swipe over it — great if you’ve got a surprise, or something personal, to share.



Keyboard auto suggestions are also getting smarter, so you can more easily share your current location if someone asks where you are, or share a contact’s information if a friend asks you for a phone number.



Apple Music

Apple redesigned its Apple Music app, and it looks slick. The app features larger album-art imagery and a focus on the features you use most (Library, For You, Browse, Radio, and the music you’re currently playing). And one especially cool new feature: When you pull up a song, you can also see its lyrics below. Our karaoke game will never be the same again.



Maps

We know Apple Maps is the butt of many a joke since its bug-riddled launch a few years back, but Maps is turning into a really useful service. For example, with iOS 10, you’ll be able to search for things such as gas or food along the route you’re traveling, and if you decide to add a stop to your trip, Maps will not only redirect you, but also give you an updated ETA to your final destination.