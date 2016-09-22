1. Here At Home: No charges will be filed against police in the shooting death of Korryn Gaines.
Korryn Gaines, 23, was shot and killed on August 1 after police attempted to serve her with a bench warrant after she failed to appear in court. Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger told lawyers for Gaines’ family that his office will not pursue charges for the shooting. (Time)
2. On The Trail: Donald Trump called for controversial “stop-and-frisk” policing to become a nationwide practice.
“I would do stop-and-frisk. I think you have to. We did it in New York, it worked incredibly well and you have to be proactive and, you know, you really help people sort of change their mind automatically,” Trump said. (Politico)
3. In-The-Know: The federal reserve decided not to increase the bank's key interest rate.
"Our decision does not reflect a lack of confidence in the economy," said Janet Yellen, chair of the Fed. "It's better to err on the side of caution." The federal reserve downgraded its forecast for economic growth in 2016 for the third time. (CNN)
4. Icebreaker: Autumn officially starts today, a.k.a. the fall equinox or the holiday of Mabon in the Pagan calendar.
It’s one of the two days out of the year that the night and the day are equal in length, signifying that the balance between light and dark is shifting — in this case, the darkness of winter. (Read More)
5. A-List: Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan will spend $3 billion over the next decade to "cure, prevent, or manage all disease."
As part of the investment, the couple is funding a $600 million research center in San Francisco called the Biohub, which is a partnership with UC San Francisco, Stanford University, and UC Berkeley. Neurobiologist Cori Bargmann is signing on as the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative's president of science. (USA Today)
6. Fun Fact: Researchers say all non-Africans can trace ancestry to a single population emerging from Africa almost 80,000 years ago.
In a series of studies published in the journal Nature, researchers concluded that all non-Africans can trace their ancestry back to Africa. Specifically, to a single population that emerged between 50,000 to 80,000 years ago. (New York Times)
7. Lawyer Up: Burke Ramsey is preparing to sue CBS for defamation for the its documentary special, The Case Of: JonBenét Ramsey.The investigators reexamined the infamous cold case and hypothesized that Burke, then 9-years-old, accidentally killed the 6-year-old after striking her on the head with a flashlight — and parents John and Patsy Ramsey covered up the incident to protect their son. (Read More)
8. Major News: Protests against police shooting raged on in Charlotte for a second night.One person was shot and is in critical condition. One police officer sustained minor injuries. No arrest numbers have yet been reported. North Carolina governor Pat McCrory declared a state of emergency and began efforts to deploy the National Guard and highway patrol. The protests stem from the police killing of Keith L. Scott, a Black man who witnesses say was unarmed. (Read More)
