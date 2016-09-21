Reflect On Your Progress



“The equinox is one of three harvest festivals in traditional farming cultures and hunting-foraging cultures,” De Grandis explains. “Not all crops and edibles come to fruition at the same time.” In fact, the equinox is only the second harvest, with Samhain in October closing out the harvest season entirely. With this in mind, the equinox is a perfect time for a progress check — not just for crops, but for any goals you might have set for yourself earlier in the year.



“We can look at what we have worked toward over the past and acknowledge what we have achieved so far toward our goals. We may not have achieved them, but [we] might be close,” she says. Remember that this should be a judgment-free reflection — focus on what you’ve accomplished, rather than what you didn’t get done.



Make A Plan



Wonderfully enough, the fall equinox is an opportunity for both reflection and practical forward thinking. “One of my personal equinox practices is that I plan my winter...to get more centered after the busyness of the past year,” De Grandis says. “People get so swept up in holiday insanity,” so consider staging a preemptive strike against your holiday stress — long before it even sets in. “I’ve learned that if I can get in touch with myself at the equinox and think [about] what I really want to do in the winter ahead — Do I want to do presents this year? Do I want to do a Christmas dinner? Do I want to go on a ski trip? — then, come knee-deep into winter, I have that plan to refer to,” she shares. “I don’t have to stick to it rigidly, but I have it as a reference point.”



Finally, Relax & Actually Look Forward To Winter



Again, De Grandis looks to tradition for modern-day inspiration: “In some traditional farming cultures and ancient hunting-gathering societies, there was often no free time in the warmer months. They were working constantly, harvesting, planting, gathering. But,when winter came, the harsh weather would have them stuck indoors. So most of their time might be spent socializing, relaxing, doing ceremonies, and making things. We can learn from that. We can have a more balanced life by taking time to rest and play.”



So, remember that taking any opportunity for self-care you can get will pay off immensely. You can use your downtime to journal, make a gratitude list, or anything that will help you settle your thoughts. De Grandis reassures us that celebrating the equinox in these ways will help us, against all odds, transition smoothly into winter and end the year with a bang.



