1. Legends: Gene Wilder, best known for starring in Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, has died at 83.
Gene Wilder's family confirmed to the Associated Press that the actor died today at the age of 83. His nephew told the AP that the actor died in Stamford, CT, due to complications from Alzheimer's. (Read More)
2. World News: Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff took the stand during her impeachment trial to defend her record.
Rousseff is accused of manipulating the Brazilian federal budget to hide the scale of the nation’s economic problems. During her speech, she argued she was innocent and that the charges brought against her were part of a conspiracy. (Read More)
Advertisement
3. Major News: The 10,000th Syrian refugee has arrived in the United States.
Last September, President Obama promised to take in 10,000 Syrian refugees before the end of the 2016 fiscal year. With this arrival, the administration has met its goal one month in advance. (Read More)
4. ICYMI: Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin is separating from her husband, Anthony Weiner.The longtime Clinton adviser's statement comes amid new allegations of inappropriate messages Weiner, a former congressman, allegedly sent to other women. (Read More)
5. Talking Points: Mylan will offer a generic EpiPen for half the list price after public outcry about drug prices.
The drugmaker announced Monday that it will produce a generic version of the allergy medication. The news comes after Sarah Jessica Parker ended her partnership with Mylan over the EpiPen's price hike. (USA Today)
6. Geek Out: Scientists believe the Earth is in a new geological epoch — because of humanity's impact on it.
The Working Group on the Anthropocene has proposed that due to pollution and nuclear tests, the Earth is now in a new geological epoch, the Anthropocene. The scientists believe the epoch began around 1950. (The Guardian)
7. In-The-Know: The 2016 U.S. Open started on Monday in New York City.Viewers can stream the tennis matches on ESPN's website. (The New York Times)
8. Just Wrong: The Stanford rapist will be released after serving only half his jail sentence.
Brock Turner will be released from jail Friday after having served only half of his six-month sentence. His release isn't unexpected. Inmates in the Santa Clara County prison typically serve half their sentences given good behavior, which is a standard for state inmates. (Read More)
Advertisement