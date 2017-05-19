Huma Abedin Is Divorcing Anthony Weiner

Update: Huma Abedin, one of Hillary Clinton's top aides, filed for divorce from former Rep. Anthony Weiner on Friday. CNN reports Abedin submitted the divorce papers before her estranged husband pled guilty to charges regarding sexually explicit photos and messages he exchanged with a 15-year-old girl last year. She wasn't present at Weiner's court hearing.
This story was originally published on August 29, 2016.
“After long and painful consideration and work on my marriage, I have made the decision to separate from my husband,” she said in a statement, according to NBC News. “Anthony and I remain devoted to doing what is best for our son, who is the light of our life. During this difficult time, I ask for respect for our privacy.”
The longtime Clinton adviser's statement comes amid new allegations of inappropriate messages Weiner, a former congressman, allegedly sent to other women. The New York Post published an article that includes a photo sent by Weiner that appears to show him in his underwear, in bed next to the couple's young son in 2015. Weiner's Twitter account became inactive shortly after those allegations emerged.
Weiner resigned from Congress in 2011 after publishing an explicit photo of himself that was meant as a direct message, on his Twitter profile. In 2013, he became involved in yet another sexting scandal while he was running for mayor of New York City.
At the time, Abedin stood by him and pledged to work on their marriage together.
Just two weeks ago, the former congressman was asked in an interview with The New York Times if his sexting days were over, but he seemed to deflect the question.
"I’m not going to go down the path of talking about any of that," he said, before changing the subject to Donald Trump. "But I will say this: There’s no doubt that the Trump phenomenon has led a lot of people to say to me, 'Boy, compared to inviting the Russians to come hack someone’s email, your thing seems almost quaint.'"
