Why This 25-Year-Old Republican Is Running For Congress

"This election is also an interesting focal point for followers of national politics in general because what I’m seeing on both sides is that the bases of the parties have revolted and have realized they don’t necessarily have to follow their establishments. It’s hard to say how each side will turn out in the long run…but I think it’s very encouraging to see the fiscal conservative, small government base being energized in these races all over the country, and seeing that they can make a difference in how their voices are heard."



How do you feel about your party’s presumptive nominee, Donald Trump?

“For me, I’m a Republican. I support the Republican nominee. I’ve been up-front about that for a while.



"For me, it all comes down to, We have to win the White House and we have to keep the Congress because there are things that have to change. We have to protect our country, we have to protect the fiscal state. From where I stand, the Democratic nominee is one of the most corrupt individuals who has ever been nominated. Particularly as a woman, it’s troubling that someone that has so much [in her record] that is deeply concerning is representing me just in a demographic stand.”



Polls show very high percentages of women have negative and unfavorable views of Donald Trump. And many cite some of the things he’s been quoted as saying about women. Other millennial women delegates I’ve talked to say they’re worried about the ability to persuade other young women to vote GOP because of this. Are you concerned about that?

"I’m really focused on my race. What I can do about that is be an example and lead the way. As a millennial running for office, I want to inspire other women to get involved in the political process and make a difference and step up and run themselves.



"I was on an airplane sitting next to a 9-year-old little girl. She asked me what my job is and I said, 'Well, actually, I’m running for Congress.' Her eyes lit up and she said, 'That’s so cool — I want to be the youngest female president one day.' That’s also why I’m running. I’m running because I have very important issues that I want to represent. But I’m also running to lead the way and show other young women that they don’t need to wait their turn. If you see something wrong, you can stand up and make a difference."