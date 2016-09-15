1. Just Wrong: A UNC student says she was sexually assaulted by a football player in February, but months later, the school has done nothing.
In her powerful testimony, she said that she had been assaulted by Allen Artis, a linebacker on the UNC football team. Rather than receiving support and concern from her university, she has only been further traumatized — despite the fact that she did everything "right." (Read More)
2. Here At Home: The White House plans to increase the number of refugees accepted into the U.S. to 110,000 in 2017.
Secretary of State John Kerry briefed Congress about the administration's decision on Tuesday. Next year, the U.S. will accept 100,000 refugees — or more. From 2013 to 2015, the number of refugees brought into the U.S. rose from 70,000 to 85,000. (CNN)
3. On The Trail: Hillary Clinton released additional medical information, including an update on her pneumonia.
Last Friday, Dr. Lisa Bardack diagnosed Clinton with "mild, noncontagious bacterial pneumonia." The Washington Post reported that Bardack stated the candidate received a CT scan to confirm the diagnosis and noted that Clinton is now halfway through her antibiotic treatment. (Read More)
4. Real Talk: Fans are calling on Disney to cast Asian actors in its live-action version of Mulan, rather than whitewashing.
A Care2 petition is calling on Disney to cast Asian actors in the movie, arguing that a lack of representation of racial minorities harms not only actors of color, but also people of color in the audience. Nearly 100,000 supporters have signed the petition as of Wednesday afternoon. (Read More)
5. In-The-Know: The NFL will spend another $100 million on the development of new technology and more research on head injuries.
“We know there is skepticism about our work in this area,” Goodell said in his letter. “That’s why both the process and the results of our work will be shared with the medical community and the public at large.” (New York Times)
6. Major News: California became the first state to ban breeding killer whales and holding them in captivity.
On Tuesday, Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill into law that goes into effect in 2017. Starting next July, orcas that are already in captivity may remain in the state, but they can only be used for educational presentations starting. (CNN)
7. Geek Out: Amazon will launch a cheaper version of its smaller-sized home assistant, the Echo Dot.
The new Echo Dot will be priced at $49.99, compared to its original price of $89.99. It will include a more powerful speech processor and will be available in black and white color options. (Time)
8. Weird, But True: Bill Murray will tend bar in Brooklyn this weekend.On Friday and Saturday, Murray will work the bar at 21 Greenpoint, a new restaurant from owners Syd Silver and (surprise) Homer Murray, the actor’s son. "People can walk in; just be nice,” the younger Murray told Eater. “What my dad lacks in experience, he makes up for in tequila.’' (Read More)
