Bill Murray Is Bartending In Brooklyn This Weekend (Yes, Really)

Tales of Bill Murray sightings, whether real or not, are as enigmatic as the actor himself. In fact, there’s even a whole website about it.
However, this weekend, residents of Greenpoint in Brooklyn will definitely catch a glimpse of the star. His new role? Bartender.
Starting at 7 p.m. both Friday the 16th and Saturday the 17th, Murray will be working the bar at 21 Greenpoint, a new restaurant from owners Syd Silver and, perhaps unsurprisingly, Homer Murray, the actor’s son. 21 Greenpoint is filling the shoes of their previous venture, River Styx.
"We wanted to change it up,'' Murray’s son explained to Eater. "We made it prettier, renovated the dining room, added a new bar, and updated the kitchen.’'
What to expect on the two opening nights? Well, that’s anyone’s guess. "We want people to come and have fun,'' says Homer Murray. "People can walk in; just be nice.”
Time Out reports that the drinks will be created by beverage director Sean McClure, but something tells us that in this instance Bill Murray may not be sticking to the script. His son assures Eater that won’t be a problem. “What my dad lacks in experience, he makes up for in tequila.’'
However, this weekend, residents of Greenpoint in Brooklyn will definitely catch a glimpse of the star. His new role? Bartender.
Starting at 7 p.m. both Friday the 16th and Saturday the 17th, Murray will be working the bar at 21 Greenpoint, a new restaurant from owners Syd Silver and, perhaps unsurprisingly, Homer Murray, the actor’s son. 21 Greenpoint is filling the shoes of their previous venture, River Styx.
"We wanted to change it up,'' Murray’s son explained to Eater. "We made it prettier, renovated the dining room, added a new bar, and updated the kitchen.’'
What to expect on the two opening nights? Well, that’s anyone’s guess. "We want people to come and have fun,'' says Homer Murray. "People can walk in; just be nice.”
Time Out reports that the drinks will be created by beverage director Sean McClure, but something tells us that in this instance Bill Murray may not be sticking to the script. His son assures Eater that won’t be a problem. “What my dad lacks in experience, he makes up for in tequila.’'
Advertisement