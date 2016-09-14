Hillary Clinton's Doctor Describes Her Pneumonia Diagnosis & Treatment

Update: A letter from a doctor describing Hillary Clinton's pneumonia diagnosis and subsequent treatment was released by the candidate's campaign on Wednesday, The Washington Post reported.
Dr. Lisa Bardack diagnosed Clinton with "mild, noncontagious bacterial pneumonia” last Friday. The Washington Post reported she also said in the letter that the candidate received a CT scan to confirm the diagnosis, and noted that Clinton is now halfway through her antibiotic treatment.
Bardack, who is the chair of internal medicine at CareMount Medical in Mount Kisco, NY, and has been the candidate's doctor since 2001, examined her as recently as today.
The letter also described Clinton's vitals — which were found to be in the normal range — as well as the medications she is currently taking, according to The Washington Post.
Dr. Lisa Bardack diagnosed Clinton with "mild, noncontagious bacterial pneumonia” last Friday. The Washington Post reported she also said in the letter that the candidate received a CT scan to confirm the diagnosis, and noted that Clinton is now halfway through her antibiotic treatment.
Bardack, who is the chair of internal medicine at CareMount Medical in Mount Kisco, NY, and has been the candidate's doctor since 2001, examined her as recently as today.
The letter also described Clinton's vitals — which were found to be in the normal range — as well as the medications she is currently taking, according to The Washington Post.
Advertisement
Update: September 12, 2016: Following Hillary Clinton's pneumonia diagnosis, a campaign official told The Independent that she had canceled a planned two-day visit to California. Clinton had been scheduled to campaign in San Francisco and Los Angeles, as well as give a speech on economic policy.
Hillary Clinton’s rival Donald Trump shared wishes for a speedy recovery on Monday morning. “I just hope she gets well and gets back on the trail and we’ll be seeing her at the debate,” he told Fox News.
Trump has been raising questions about his opponent’s health in recent weeks, saying that she lacks the “stamina” to be president. The Clinton campaign said in a mid-August statement that the claims that Clinton is chronically unhealthy were “deranged conspiracy theories.” A letter from Clinton’s doctor released by the campaign called her a “healthy 67-year-old female.”
Hillary Clinton’s rival Donald Trump shared wishes for a speedy recovery on Monday morning. “I just hope she gets well and gets back on the trail and we’ll be seeing her at the debate,” he told Fox News.
Trump has been raising questions about his opponent’s health in recent weeks, saying that she lacks the “stamina” to be president. The Clinton campaign said in a mid-August statement that the claims that Clinton is chronically unhealthy were “deranged conspiracy theories.” A letter from Clinton’s doctor released by the campaign called her a “healthy 67-year-old female.”
Update: September 11, 2016, 5:40 p.m.: Hillary Clinton's physician has released a statement saying that she was diagnosed with pneumonia, The Guardian reports.
“Secretary Clinton has been experiencing a cough related to allergies,” Dr. Lisa R. Bardack said in a statement. “On Friday, during follow-up evaluation of her prolonged cough, she was diagnosed with pneumonia. She was put on antibiotics and advised to rest and modify her schedule. While at this morning’s event, she became overheated and dehydrated. I have just examined her and she is now re-hydrated and recovering nicely.”
“Secretary Clinton has been experiencing a cough related to allergies,” Dr. Lisa R. Bardack said in a statement. “On Friday, during follow-up evaluation of her prolonged cough, she was diagnosed with pneumonia. She was put on antibiotics and advised to rest and modify her schedule. While at this morning’s event, she became overheated and dehydrated. I have just examined her and she is now re-hydrated and recovering nicely.”
This article was originally published on September 11, 2016 at 12:30 p.m.
Hillary Clinton quickly left Sunday morning's 9/11 memorial ceremony after feeling sick, but a new statement says that the former secretary of state is "feeling much better."
A statement from her campaign read: "Secretary Clinton attended the September 11th Commemoration Ceremony for just an hour and thirty minutes this morning to pay her respects and greet some of the families of the fallen. During the ceremony, she felt overheated so departed to go to her daughter's apartment, and is feeling much better."
According to reports, Clinton left the ceremony abruptly with the help of aides. At the time, aides didn't answer questions about her whereabouts.
Advertisement
Clinton's health has been under scrutiny following an allergy attack on Labor Day weekend and more serious and targeted attacks by her opponent on her mental and physical well-being.
In recent weeks, Trump has speculated about Hillary Clinton's health, speaking specifically about her recovery from a concussion in 2013.
In July 2015, Politico cited a report from Clinton’s physician that stated her health was “excellent.” The doctor also noted that Clinton has hypothyroidism, allergies, and takes blood thinners to prevent clotting.
When asked about Sunday's abrupt departure from the 9/11 memorial, Trump told NBC News, "I don't know anything about it."
NEW: Trump tells me "I don't know anything about" Clinton's health incident this morning. #nbc2016 pic.twitter.com/FATsLp8i6e— Ali Vitali (@alivitali) September 11, 2016
Advertisement