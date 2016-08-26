1. World News: After four years of negotiation, the Colombian government and FARC finally reached a peace deal.The historic agreement means that the 52-year-old conflict that killed over 220,000 and displaced more than 5 million is finally over, Reuters reported. FARC fighters will disarm and reintegrate to civilian life. (Read More)
2. Not An Onion Story: An 18-year-old accused of multiple counts of sexual assault was given probation so he could go to college.A Massachusetts high school athlete accused of raping two classmates has been sentenced to two years probation after his defense attorney argued that jail time “would have destroyed this kid’s life.” (Read More)
Advertisement
3. On The Campaign Trail: Donald Trump was joined on stage by Nigel Farage, the leader of the U.K.'s Brexit movement, at a rally in Jackson, MS.At the rally, Farage (who has been criticized for xenophobia and anti-immigrant stances himself) said he wouldn't tell the American people how to vote, but that if he were American, he wouldn't vote for Hillary Clinton "even if you paid me," the BBC reported. (Read More)
4. ICYMI: Sarah Jessica Parker has said she is "disappointed" by EpiPen manufacturer Mylan's extreme price hike.Despite the relatively low cost of epinephrine (the drug that EpiPens contain), the devices can cost more than $600. Parker was recently a spokesperson for an "awareness" campaign about anaphylaxis, sponsored by Mylan, but she's now cut ties with the company. (Read More)
5. Legends: French Designer Sonia Rykiel has died.The designer was best known for her colorful striped sweaters and sparkling knits. She passed away Thursday at 86. (Read More)
6. Major News: Leslie Jones' cyber attack case is being handled by Homeland Security.After Jones' website was hacked, personal documents, as well as nude photos of the actress, were posted to the site. (New York Magazine)
7. Must-See: Victims of the shooting at Orlando's Pulse nightclub won't be receiving hospital bills.Orlando Regional Medical Center and Florida Hospital will not charge victims for the care they received for injuries sustained during the attack. (Talking Points Memo)
8. Lawyer Up: Ryan Lochte will be charged by Brazilian police for false robbery claims.
Ryan Lochte was officially charged with filing a false robbery report by Brazilian police. The police also announced that they would send the indictment to the International Olympic Committee's ethics commission. Lochte will be tried in absentia should he choose not to face the charges, which carry a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison. (Read More)
Advertisement