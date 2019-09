This story was originally published on Refinery29's U.K. site.Donald Trump was joined by a controversial British politician at his campaign rally last night. Outgoing U.K. Independence Party leader and the man behind the Brexit movement, Nigel Farage, took to the stage at a Trump rally in Jackson, MS.At the rally, Farage (who has been criticized for xenophobia and anti-immigrant stances himself) said he wouldn't tell the American people how to vote, but that if he were American, he wouldn't vote for Hillary Clinton "even if you paid me," the BBC reported The crowd seemed confused by Farage's appearance, The Guardian reported , but he nevertheless received a warm welcome from the Republican candidate.Trump supported the campaign for Brexit and introduced Farage as the man who stood up to the E.U. "against all odds," praising him for having "brilliantly" spearheaded UKIP's campaign for an E.U. referendum in the U.K. "Brexit" refers to U.K. voters' decision to leave the E.U. earlier this summer (more on what that means here ).