Nigel Farage, the former leader of the UK Independence Party and prominent campaigner to leave the EU, said his side wouldn’t have won without Ukip and that he has done his bit for the leave cause, according to the Guardian.
He also said Prime Minister David Cameron wouldn’t have called a referendum in the first place if it wasn’t for Ukip.
Farage has campaigned to leave the EU for the past 20 years and now that he’s achieved what he wanted, he has said, “I want my life back”. In a statement reported in the Guardian, he said: “The victory for the ‘leave’ side in the referendum means that my political ambition has been achieved.” Clearly, he wants to leave on what he sees as a high.
However, Farage also explained that he wants Ukip to play a role in the country’s negotiations to leave the union, and that he’ll continue to lead the Ukip group in the European parliament until the UK leaves the EU and the role no longer exists.
How seriously can we take his statement remains to be seen. Farage has resigned from his leadership position twice before, most memorably last year on the 8th of May, after he failed to win the seat of Thanet South at the general election. He quit his post after having said it wouldn’t be credible to lead the party without a Westminster seat. Then, just three days later, he “unresigned” as the party membership refused to let him leave.
This time Farage says he won’t change his mind, but in a political landscape currently so unpredictable and tumultuous, it seems anything could happen.
There has been a mixed reaction to the news of Farage's resignation already, with Douglas Carswell, Ukip’s only MP, tweeting a smiley face emoji. Suzanne Evans, Ukip’s parliamentary spokesperson who is currently suspended, has since retweeted Carswell.
George Freeman, Conservative MP for Mid-Norfolk, said the news was “good” and that it’s a “small step on the road to making Britain a less divided intolerant + disillusioned country”. He added:
And we want our politics and country back from your appalling brand of braying xenophobia. https://t.co/COtCzpCgEU— George Freeman (@Freeman_George) July 4, 2016
Farage's legacy: Toxic rhetoric on immigration, migrants feeling unsafe. A divided UK & a stronger Establishment: https://t.co/DXxFZRmHGd— Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) July 4, 2016
Labour MP David Lammy was also damning of what he sees as Farage’s legacy, tweeting:
Farage's sorry legacy: Disgraceful rhetoric during the campaign. Crashes the car then walks away. Hate crime and racist abuse on the rise.— David Lammy (@DavidLammy) July 4, 2016
Singer Lily Allen tweeted calling the news “unbelievable”, citing the £350 million a week that Farage had pledged would be going to the NHS during the referendum campaign, from which he backtracked after the result was announced (as reported by The Independent).
Charlotte Church also reacted angrily on hearing the news, tweeting:
I want my fucking European Union back you piece of shit!!!!!! https://t.co/XKE65GkvqT— Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) July 4, 2016
Others don’t appear to think the British public will have seen the back of Farage just yet. Comedian Stephen Mangan tweeted:
Farage is now hiding behind a pillar counting to a thousand before he comes out and says he’d like to be leader again.— Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) July 4, 2016
While Richard Osman, from the BBC TV show Pointless, said:
For our collective sanity as a nation, can we all agree not to give Farage a TV show, a radio show or a newspaper column?— Richard Osman (@richardosman) July 4, 2016
But Guardian columnist and author Owen Jones, who backed the remain campaign, appeared less upbeat, saying Ukip could threaten the Labour Party in northern England even more post-Farage.
Not celebrating Nigel Farage's resignation. UKIP could become a greater threat in northern Labour seats under a new leader.— Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) July 4, 2016