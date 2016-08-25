Outgoing UKIP leader and the man behind the Brexit movement, Nigel Farage, took to the stage at a Donald Trump rally in the US last night.
At the rally in Jackson, Mississippi, Farage said he wouldn't tell the American people how to vote, but that if he were American, he wouldn't vote for Hillary Clinton "even if you paid me", the BBC reported.
The crowd seemed confused by Farage's appearance, The Guardian reported, but he nevertheless received a warm welcome from the Republican candidate.
Trump supported the campaign for Brexit and introduced Farage as the man who stood up to the EU “against all odds”, praising him for having "brilliantly" spearheaded UKIP's campaign for an EU referendum in the UK.
Farage said there were similarities between Trump's campaign and the Brexit campaign, which he called a "people's army of ordinary citizens", reported the BBC.
He said: “We reached those people who have never voted in their lives but believed by going out and voting for Brexit they could take back control of their country, take back control of their borders and get back their pride and self-respect,” The Guardian reported.
Trump is currently trailing Clinton in the polls, but Farage told the crowd of 15,000 activists that the Republican candidate could "beat the pollsters".
He said: "If you want change in this country, you better get your walking boots on, you better get out there campaigning," reported the BBC.
"And remember, anything is possible if enough decent people are prepared to stand up against the establishment."
However, Farage fell short of explicitly endorsing Trump, having said last month he wouldn't "fall into the trap" of doing do.
