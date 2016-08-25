French Designer Sonia Rykiel Passes Away At 86

Aside from her clear vision, the designer was easily recognizable with her fiery orange hair. And though Rykiel herself favored an almost exclusively black wardrobe (according to The Times, Rykiel once told an editor: "My color is black. And black, if it's worn right, is a scandal."), her runways were a kaleidoscope of color, textures, patterns, and finishes. They were clothes for magpies — magpies who have now lost their queen.