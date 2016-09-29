1. Here At Home: A teenager killed his father before opening fire at a school in South Carolina where he wounded two students and a teacher.
Authorities apprehended the suspect within minutes of the school shooting. Both of the wounded students were male — one of them was shot in the leg, the other in the foot. The teacher was hit in the shoulder. (The Associated Press)
2. Lawyer Up: A new report says police officers exploit law enforcement databases to get information on women, neighbors, and celebrities.
The investigation was conducted by the AP. They found that criminal history and driver databases were exploited by police officers to gather information on people related to romantic or personal conflicts. (The Associated Press)
3. World News: World leaders, including President Obama, will meet in Israel to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Shimon Peres, who died at 93.
Shimon Peres was the former prime minister of Israel and a Nobel Prize laureate. He died on Wednesday at age 93 after suffering what doctors called "a massive stroke." The United States will send a delegation of leaders to his funeral, including President Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry. (New York Times)
4. Major News: Congress overturned President Obama's veto of legislation that allows families of 9/11 victims to sue Saudi Arabia.
The 9/11 override was driven by bipartisan support, despite supporters admitting they didn't fully support the measure. The only senator to side with President Obama was Harry Reid, a Democrat from Nevada. This would be the first veto override for President Obama. (New York Times)
5. Talking Points: FBI Director James Comey said that within two years, the agency will have a database to track police use of deadly force.
The database should gather information on how often police officers kill citizens in the line of duty. This follows public demand for more accountability and complete records following several high-profile police shootings. (Chicago Tribune)
6. Fun Fact: Colorado will distribute millions of dollars in extra marijuana revenue to schools to prevent bullying.
“It’s a lot of money,” Dr. Adam Collins, bullying prevention and education grant coordinator for the CDE, told Denver7. “It’s a great opportunity for schools to apply and make sure the social and emotional wellness of their students is taken care of.” (Time)
7. Geek Out: Elon Musk announced a plan to colonize Mars in about 40 years.
Musk outlined SpaceX‘s plan today at the 67th annual International Astronautical Congress in Guadalajara, Mexico. It involves a slew of new technology: gigantic, reusable rockets; carbon-fiber fuel tanks; and ultra-powered engines. (Wired)
8. In-The-Know: California removed the statute of limitations on rape.
California passed a law Wednesday removing the state's 10-year statute of limitations for filing of child molestation and rape charges. Governor Jerry Brown signed the bill into law without comment, and it will take effect next year. (Read More)
