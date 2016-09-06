1. Here At Home: Six people were bitten by security dogs and 30 others were pepper-sprayed during protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Tribal leaders say the protests escalated after construction crews destroyed American Indian burial and cultural sites on private land, reports The Associated Press. Video from Democracy Now! shows security officers threatening demonstrators with dogs and using pepper spray. (Read More)
2. World News: According to a report, intelligence officials are investigating Russia's attempts to influence the U.S. election.
The Washington Post reported Monday that the new probe is underway with James Clapper, the director of national intelligence, heading the efforts. “This is something of concern for the DNI,” Charles Allen, a former longtime CIA officer, told the Post. “It is being addressed.” (CBS News)
3. Just Wrong: The assistant principal of a Texas high school blamed girls' outfits for the poor performance of the school's male students.
According to Fusion, during an assembly at Clements High School in Sugar Land, TX, assistant principal Phil Morgante said that girls shouldn't wear crop tops or tight clothing, because it is distracting to male students. (Read More)
4. Talking Points: Soccer star Megan Rapinoe knelt while the National Anthem played before a game in solidarity with NFL player Colin Kaepernick.
"Being a gay American, I know what it means to look at the flag and not have it protect all of your liberties," Rapinoe said. "It was something small that I could do and something that I plan to keep doing in the future and hopefully spark some meaningful conversation around it." (Read More)
5. In-The-Know: The WHO added chlamydia and syphilis to a list of STIs that are becoming resistant to the antibiotics used to treat them.
Gonorrhea has developed the strongest resistance, but all three STIs are becoming resistant to the antibiotics typically used to treat them. This means that the treating STIs may become more difficult — and that could have troubling consequences, especially for women. (Read More)
6. That Was Short: Amazon Prime and Wells Fargo terminated their student loan discount for customers just six weeks after it launched.
Both companies confirmed separately that the program had drawn to a close, but did not specify why. The program was launched on July 21. (Read More)
7. Geek Out: Brett Smitheram is the World Scrabble Champion after winning with a 176-point word: braconid.
Smitheram defeated his competitor, Mark Nyman, after three rounds. While the word earned him 176 points, he was also awarded five extra points for a failed challenge to the validity of the word by Nyman, for a total of 181 points. (Read More)
8. ICYMI: Leslie Jones returned to Twitter with a not-so-subtle thank you to fans who supported her.
It was the first time Jones posted to the social network in the two weeks since hackers leaked her personal information online, including nude photos, pictures of her passport, and a copy of her driver's license. (Read More)
