Leslie Jones returned to Twitter with a not-so-subtle thank you to those who have been there for her in the weeks since her website was hacked.
As Us Weekly pointed out, Jones nonchalantly returned to Twitter to post a clip of herself watching the Golden Girls. It was the first time Jones posted to the social network in the two weeks since hackers leaked her personal information online, including nude photos, pictures of her passport, and a copy of her driver's license.
As Us Weekly pointed out, Jones nonchalantly returned to Twitter to post a clip of herself watching the Golden Girls. It was the first time Jones posted to the social network in the two weeks since hackers leaked her personal information online, including nude photos, pictures of her passport, and a copy of her driver's license.
With the show's iconic theme song, "Thank You for Being a Friend," playing in the background, Jones shouts, "I don't care what nobody say, these bitches make me laugh, no matter what the hell is going on. For real!"
Advertisement
Jones then tweeted some commentary about the show, including Sophia saying the line, "Sluts heal quicker."
"Damn...out the mouth of babes," Jones joked before noting why she's always been a Dorothy, but didn't even realize it — mostly because she thought Dorothy's name was Blanche.
But really, who hasn't mixed up the names of the Golden Girls?
"Damn...out the mouth of babes," Jones joked before noting why she's always been a Dorothy, but didn't even realize it — mostly because she thought Dorothy's name was Blanche.
But really, who hasn't mixed up the names of the Golden Girls?
Omg Sophia just said "sluts heal quicker" damn...out the mouth of babes— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) September 3, 2016
I was Dorothy. I thought her name was balance but that the other one. pic.twitter.com/gcte9folDT— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) September 4, 2016
This summer hasn't been easy for Jones, who has been the victim of a cruel and racist campaign of cyberbullying that started shortly after the release of Ghostbusters. It resulted in one Twitter troll, Breitbart technology editor Milo Yiannopoulos, claiming he was doing "God's work."
Jones' return to Twitter wasn't all Golden Girls jokes, however. She also wrote a sincere message to fans who supported her throughout this ordeal, many tweeting the hashtag #IStandWithLeslie, writing, "I'm soooooo ok really. And I will always be funny been through a lot in my life and I ALWAYS GET BACK UP!"
Now, Jones says she's ready to party in honor of her birthday on September 7, telling her 585,000 followers that she needs to "make my birthday week THE BOMB!! Cause I'm about to act a fool YALL!! [sic]"
Thanks to my fans and friends! I'm soooooo ok really. And I will always be funny been through a lot in my life and I ALWAYS GET BACK UP!— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) September 4, 2016
So let's make my birthday week THE BOMB!! Cause I'm about to act a fool YALL!! CHEAH! #LJBDAY— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) September 4, 2016
Advertisement