This summer hasn't been easy for Jones, who has been the victim of a cruel and racist campaign of cyberbullying that started shortly after the release of Ghostbusters. It resulted in one Twitter troll, Breitbart technology editor Milo Yiannopoulos, claiming he was doing "God's work." Jones' return to Twitter wasn't all Golden Girls jokes, however. She also wrote a sincere message to fans who supported her throughout this ordeal, many tweeting the hashtag #IStandWithLeslie, writing, "I'm soooooo ok really. And I will always be funny been through a lot in my life and I ALWAYS GET BACK UP!"Now, Jones says she's ready to party in honor of her birthday on September 7, telling her 585,000 followers that she needs to "make my birthday week THE BOMB!! Cause I'm about to act a fool YALL!! [sic]"