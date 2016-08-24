What Kind Of Person Did This To Leslie Jones' Website?

It's unclear who might have the time, the resources, and the audacity to do such a cruel and disrespectful thing to Leslie Jones, but here we are, writing about it.
An unknown hacker broke into her personal website on Tumblr and shared nude photos of the actress, pictures of her passport, and a copy of her driver's license. Not only that, but they also shared a video of the late gorilla Harambe at the top of the site, a nod to the cruel Twitter users who attacked Jones online following the release of Ghostbusters.
It seems that the individual gained access to her personal information and photos by accessing her Cloud account, according to TMZ. Less offensive were the other pictures the hacker shared of Jones with other celebrities including Rihanna, Kimye, and 50 Cent, as the Daily Mail reports.
Excuse me, but what the hell is wrong with people? Is someone out there really that jealous, bitter, and resentful of her successful career that they feel the need to embarrass and attack her? This kind of online abuse is just sick.
The website has since been taken down. Jones has not yet commented on the horrifying incident.
