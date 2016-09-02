Wait — don't vomit yet. There's more!



He also thinks that all women should be the same, thin, size: "What's revolting is this idea now that you can tell women that they’ll be healthy at any size. It tells women that you can be fat and you can be unattractive and you’ll be happy anyway. That’s a lie."



He also believes that Lena Dunham and Amy Schumer are heading up a cult: "It is insisted upon us that we all pay obeisance to the cult of Lena Dunham and Amy Schumer that they put them on the cover of the magazines."



Yiannopoulos also has an interesting take on feminists: "I would rather a healthier, equitable arrangement that existed between the sexes rather than the sort of vindictive feminism that seems to exist now. Fewer than one in five women in America describe themselves as a feminist, because they see what I see."



He also said he wants to be let back on Twitter, so I figured this would be a good opportunity to lend some advice, from one internet user to another. In the event that you or someone you know is tempted by the ways of internet trolling because it is "God's work," I have created a list of alternative things to do instead that actually is "God's work."