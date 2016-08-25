Story from Pop Culture

Katy Perry Tweets Support For Leslie Jones After Hacking

Erin Donnelly
We're not the only ones outraged by the hacking of Leslie Jones' website.

Katy Perry tweeted her support for the Saturday Night Live star yesterday, after hackers shared private documents and nude photos on Jones' personal Tumblr. The culprits also posted a racist video comparing Jones to Harambe, the slain gorilla.

"Do not give your eyeballs to this racist, hate-filled, misogynoir crime," Perry tweeted. "I #StandWithLeslie."
The pop star's not alone in supporting the beloved comedian. New York City mayor Bill de Blasio and wife Chirlane McCray also expressed their disgust with the violation.
"Cowards who hide behind keyboards to attack the brilliant + talented @Lesdoggg diminish themselves," de Blasio tweeted.

We couldn't agree more.
