1. World News: The U.S. will give $90 million to help clear unexploded bombs from the Vietnam War in Laos.
President Obama is the first sitting president to visit Laos, according to The New York Times. The unexploded cluster bombs have injured or killed more than 20,000 people. (Reuters)
2. Talking Points: Gretchen Carlson, a former Fox News anchor, has settled her lawsuit against Roger Ailes, the network's former CEO.
In a statement, Carlson said she was "ready to move on to the next chapter of my life, in which I will redouble my efforts to empower women in the workplace." A source with knowledge about the settlement with 21st Century Fox told The New York Times that it is worth $20 million. (The New York Times)
3. Here At Home: Congress has returned from a seven-week recess and is discussing funding to prevent a government shutdown.One of the problems facing Congress is how to fight the Zika virus, which will require public funding. (USA Today)
4. Major News: Brock Turner has registered as a sex offender in Ohio, his home state.Turner was released earlier this month after serving three months in jail, half of his six-month sentence. (ABC News)
5. In-The-Know: ITT Technical Institutes, a for-profit college, is closing all of its campuses.
The move comes as the Education Department forbade the college from enrolling new students who were receiving federal loans. (The Washington Post)
6. Noms: Starbucks started offering almond milk in 4,600 of its stores.
On September 6, 4,600 Starbucks stores began offering drinks made with Starbucks' own special almond milk for 60 extra cents. The product will first be available in the northeast, the Pacific Northwest, and northern California. But if you're in the middle of the country, don't worry: You'll get it by the end of September. (Read More)
7. ICYMI: The giant panda has been removed from the endangered-species list and is now classified as "vulnerable."
The International Union for Conservation of Nature announced the change, saying in a statement that "it is critically important that these protective measures are continued, and that emerging threats are addressed." (The New York Times)
8. This Is Not A Drill: Some researchers believe "starchy" should be classified as a sixth taste, after salty, sweet, sour, bitter, and umami.Juyun Lim, one of the scientists behind the research, told New Scientist that the study "is the first evidence that we can taste starch as a flavor in its own right." Still, starchy cannot yet be officially named a flavor until it's met a few other criteria. New Scientist reports that one of those is that the flavor must be considered "useful." (Read More)
