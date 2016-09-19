1. World News: The partial cease-fire in Syria may be in jeopardy after a U.S.-led airstrike mistakenly killed dozens of Syrian government troops.
The attack further undermines an already-delicate truce agreement that called for coordinated U.S.-Russian air campaign against ISIS and other jihadist groups following a weeklong reduction in violence which was set to be completed by September 19. (Time)
2. In-The-Know: ISIS claimed responsibility for a stabbing attack Saturday night at a Minnesota shopping mall where eight people were injured.
On Sunday, The terror group claimed responsibility for the attack. According to reports, ISIS released a bulletin saying that the “executor of the stabbing attacks in #Minnesota yesterday was a soldier of the Islamic State.” (New York Times)
3. Here At Home: All 29 victims injured in Saturday's New York City bombing were released from the hospital.
On Sunday morning, Gov. Cuomo said that the explosion did not appear to be linked to international terrorism. However, he announced that an additional 1,000 state police and National Guard would be dispatched to major commuter hubs. (Read More)
4. Major News: The state of Oklahoma has opened its first new family planning clinic since 1974.
Before the clinic's opening on September 10, Oklahoma City was the largest metropolitan area in the United States without an abortion provider. The only other providers in Oklahoma were in the cities of Norman and Tulsa. (Read More)
5. On The Trail: With low poll numbers, Gary Johnson and Jill Stein won't qualify for debates, says the commission on presidential debates.
To qualify for a presidential debate, a candidate needs to be polling at 15% or higher in an average of five major national polls. They must also qualify for the ballot in enough states to have a mathematical chance to win. (NPR)
6. Talking Points: France just became the first country to ban to use of plastic cups, plates, and cutlery.
In additional to cutting plastic dishware, the ban will also affect coffee vending machines, which will no longer use plastic cups. Instead, producers will have to ensure that disposable dishes sold in France are made of biologically sourced materials that can be composted. (Read More)
7. ICYMI: Game of Thrones won an Emmy Award for outstanding drama series.Veep won the award for outstanding comedy series. Rami Malek and Tatiana Maslany won Emmys for lead actor and lead actress in a drama series, respectively. Jeffrey Tambor won the award for actor in a comedy series, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus won for actress in a comedy series. (The New York Times)
8. Real Talk: Relax, astrology fans: NASA clarified that it did NOT change any zodiac signs.
The main point of the NASA article was to illustrate that astrology is not a science. But that's not what people took away from it. Instead, everyone freaked out and started to wonder if their signs had been switched — or were simply wrong all along. (Read More)
