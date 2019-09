If you're an astrology fan, these last few days have probably felt a little topsy-turvy. One minute you're living life as a Leo, the next — bam! NASA shifts the astrological dates and you're now a Virgo. Or so you thought.The original uproar happened last week, when a news outlet found a blog post that was published by NASA back in January. In the post, NASA stated that when Babylonians first created the zodiac 3,000 years ago, they recognized 13 constellations (some cultures recognized as many as 23). Thanks to their 12-month calendar, the Babylonians chose to narrow it down to 12 and keep things neat and tidy.NASA added that since then, thanks to a wobble in the Earth's axis, the position of constellations have changed. That means the Babylonian astrological calendar is even less accurate than we thought.The main point of the NASA article was that astrology is not a science. But that's not what people took away from it. Instead, everyone freaked out and started to wonder if their signs had been switched — or were simply wrong all along.Well, you can relax. NASA just clarified its stance on the astrological signs and made it clear that nothing has changed. You're still the same sign you've always been.