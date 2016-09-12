1. World News: At least 23 workers are dead after an explosion and fire at factory in Bangladesh.
"Fire officials said that the explosion at the five-story Tampaco Foils, Ltd. factory in the Tongi industrial area outside Dhaka was huge, and that the fire triggered by the blast spread quickly because flammable chemicals were stored at the factory." (Time)
2. In-The-Know: Seven police officers in California will be charged for having sex with a minor in a sexual misconduct case.
The now-19-year-old woman, who described herself as a prostitute to police, allegedly admitted to having sex with four officers when she was under 18. She also told police she traded sex to protect herself from getting arrested and to get tips on possible prostitution stings. (Read More)
3. Talking Points: Hillary Clinton is being treated for pneumonia after she became "overheated" during a 9/11 ceremony.
According to reports, Clinton left the ceremony abruptly with the help of aides. At the time, aides didn't answer questions about her whereabouts. Clinton's health has been under scrutiny following an allergy attack on Labor Day weekend. (Read More)
4. Major News: 15 years after the 9/11 attacks, the former head of the EPA admitted that the air at Ground Zero was unsafe to breathe.
Speaking to The Guardian for a report released on 9/11 on the heath crisis resulting from the attacks and their aftermath, Christine Todd Whitman, who was in charge of the EPA under President George W. Bush, apologized to the individuals affected by the poor air quality. (Read More)
5. Lawyer Up: Producer Dr. Luke just filed a second defamation lawsuit against pop singer Kesha’s mother for claiming he assaulted her daughter.
In a statement to People, his lawyer, Christine Lepera, said that the new lawsuit is the result of Sebert’s “outrageous, false, and defamatory statements against Dr. Luke in her widespread media campaign to damage and smear his name.” (Read More)
6. Real Talk: New research confirms that dolls who have unrealistically thin bodies can cause young girls to have body-image issues.
This news shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone who has ever picked up a Barbie. The doll's original measurements are so anatomically incorrect that if she were a real person, she’d be forced to walk on all fours and wouldn’t even be able to hold her disproportionate head up. (Read More)
7. Tech Talk: Apparently, the new iPhone 7's "high gloss" jet-black option scratches easily.
"Its surface is equally as hard as other anodized Apple products; however, its high shine may show fine micro-abrasions with use. If you are concerned about this, we suggest you use one of the many cases available to protect your iPhone." (Read More)
8. Just Wrong: Kate Upton criticized Miami Dolphins players for their national anthem protest.Upton posted to both Instagram and Twitter, detailing how she felt the players — who kneeled during the anthem in a show of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick and Black Lives Matter — disrespected America. (Read More)
