1. Try Again: New York's attorney general ordered the Trump Foundation to stop fundraising in the state.
The "notice of violation" ordered the foundation to "immediately cease soliciting contributions or engaging in any other fundraising activity in New York." The Trump Foundation apparently doesn't have the necessary registration to solicit donations. (Read More)
2. Major News: Voters in Colombia rejected a peace deal with the FARC rebel group.
The narrow vote was unexpected, with 50.22% of Colombian voters voting "no" on the deal. Colombia's president said the country is "without a Plan B," CNN reports. (CNN)
3. World News: The United States has suspended its talks with Russia about a cease-fire in Syria.
"The United States is suspending its participation in bilateral channels with Russia that were established to sustain the cessation of hostilities," a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said in a statement. "This is not a decision that was taken lightly." (USA Today)
4. Legends: Yoshinori Ohsumi, a Japanese scientist, won the 2016 Nobel Prize for medicine.
"Ohsumi's discoveries led to a new paradigm in our understanding of how the cell recycles its content," the Nobel Prize committee said in a statement on Monday. His research on a "self-eating" cell process could help scientists better understand diseases like cancer and diabetes. (Reuters)
5. Talking Points: A law banning new ownership of pit bulls has taken effect in Montreal.
The ban, passed by Montreal's city council last week, is now officially in effect. The Montreal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has called the ban "draconian," according to BBC News. (BBC News)
6. Here At Home: Less than half of Americans support the death penalty — marking the lowest figure in 45 years.
A poll from the Pew Research Center, conducted in August and September, found that support for the death penalty is at 49%, a 45-year low. (The New York Times)
7. On The Trail: LeBron James endorsed Hillary Clinton in an op-ed for Business Insider.James's op-ed was also published in the Akron Beacon Journal and described his childhood in Ohio. "When I look at this year's presidential race, it's clear which candidate believes the same thing. Only one person running truly understands the struggles of an Akron child born into poverty," James wrote. "And when I think about the kinds of policies and ideas the kids in my foundation need from our government, the choice is clear." (Business Insider)
8. Red Carpet: All the Harry Potter movies are coming to IMAX.
During the week of October 13, films one through eight will be available at IMAX theaters, marking the first time both Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets will be adapted to IMAX screens. (Read More)
