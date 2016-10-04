The Harry Potter Movies Are Coming To IMAX

If Harry Potter has proved one thing, it's that it's never really goodbye. Not only do fans have the upcoming Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them spinoff film, hitting theaters November 18th, to look forward to, but now they can celebrate all things Potter a month before when the original films come to IMAX for one week only, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
During the week of October 13th, films one through eight will be available at IMAX theaters, marking the first time both Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets will be adapted to IMAX screens. However, this is a Fantastic Beasts celebration after all, so viewers should look forward to content from the new film, as well as recorded greetings from Eddie Redmayne and other members of the cast.
"Harry Potter is one of the most beloved film franchises of all time and is incredibly important to the history of Imax," CEO of Imax Entertainment and senior executive VP of Imax Corp., Greg Foster, said in a statement. "Therefore, being able to offer each installment — especially the initial two for the very first time in Imax — makes this a truly magical event for fans."
Love in Los Angeles or London? Then you might be lucky enough participate in a live Q&A. Whatever happens, there's no wrong way to celebrate Harry Potter. Clear your calendars and head to your nearest IMAX — whether by broom or hippogriff is your choice.
