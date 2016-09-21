1. Talking Points: Donald Trump used $258,000 from his charity to settle lawsuits for his businesses, according to a new report.
The Washington Post broke news that Donald Trump spent over a quarter-million dollars from his charity to pay for lawsuits for his for-profit businesses. Based on interviews and a review of legal documents, the sum is approximately $258,000. (Washington Post)
2. In-The-Know: Wells Fargo's chief executive admitted that no senior executives have been fired following the bank's fake-accounts scandal.
Wells Fargo's chief executive told a Senate panel on Tuesday that the company's fraudulent-bank-accounts scandal may have begun long before 2011. He also admitted that none of the bank's senior executives has been fired as a result of the illegal activity. (New York Times)
3. Try Again: A federal appeals court ruled that banning employees who wear dreadlocks is not racial discrimination.
The court said that race discrimination was based on skin color, not hairstyle. “As far as we can tell, every court to have considered the issue has rejected the argument that Title VII protects hairstyles culturally associated with race,” stated judge Adalberto Jordan, who delivered the appellate opinion. (Read More)
4. What A Time To Be Alive: Former President George H. W. Bush is reportedly voting for Hillary Clinton.
A member of the Kennedy family reported that former president George H. W. Bush is planning to vote for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in November, and not Donald Trump. Kathleen Hartington Kennedy Townsend posted a photo on her Facebook where she's shaking hands with the former president. (Politico)
5. Don't Panic, But: Kellogg's voluntarily recalled 10,000 cases of Eggo Nutri-Grain Whole Wheat Waffles amidst listeria concerns.
In a statement on its website, the company says that the recall affects products sold in 25 states. Though Kellogg's says that no illnesses have been reported thus far, the company is taking precautions to ensure the safety of all Eggo lovers.(Read More)
6. Swipe Right: Tinder is partnering with Spotify so users can show what music they're listening to — and let matches judge their taste.
According to Tinder, the new feature will let users select an "anthem" that will show up as a favorite song on your profile. Additionally, your top artists will be displayed for all potential matches to see — and judge. (Time)
7. Boy BYE: Here's exactly what Angelina Jolie is asking for in her divorce from Brad Pitt.
Jolie asked the Big Short star for "miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects." She's also asking for "earnings and accumulations" she netted "from and after the date of separation." Her filing lists the date of separation as September 15. (Read More)
8. Here At Home: Charlotte police killed a Black man who witnesses say was unarmed.Keith Lamont Scott, 43, exited his vehicle and was shot by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Brentley Vinson. Witnesses say that Scott was unarmed and had a disability. This just days after Terence Crutcher, another unarmed Black man, was shot and killed outside his stalled vehicle by police. (Read More)
