Eggo Waffles Recalled Due To Listeria Concerns

If Stranger Things reawakened your childhood love for the ubiquitous Eggo waffle, we have some pretty upsetting news. On Monday, Kellogg's voluntarily recalled 10,000 cases of Eggo Nutri-Grain Whole Wheat Waffles amidst concerns that they could be contaminated with listeria.
In a statement on its website, the company says that the recall affects products sold in 25 states. Though Kellogg's says that no illnesses have been reported thus far, the company is taking precautions to ensure the safety of all Eggo lovers.
Listeria can cause serious food poisoning symptoms such as fever, vomiting, and diarrhea. It can affect anyone, but young children, pregnant women, and elderly adults are the most susceptible, and listeria can even be fatal for them.
However, not all hope is lost: Remember that the only product being affected is this particular brand of Nutri-Grain Whole Wheat Waffles. All other Eggo waffles remain safe for your consumption, per the company's statement.
Customers who have purchased the affected waffles are encouraged to discard them as soon as possible and contact the company for a full refund. For more information, see the Kellogg's website.
