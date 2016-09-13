1. World News: The ceasefire in Syria's civil war was violated after being in effect for less than one hour.
The ceasefire went into effect on Monday night, but there were reports of violations in both northern and southern Syria, according to The New York Times. (The New York Times)
2. Talking Points: Donald Trump suggested that presidential debates shouldn't have moderators.
"The fact is that they're gaming the system. I think that maybe we should just have no moderator," Trump said in a CNBC interview on Monday. "Let Hillary and I sit there and just debate." (CNN)
3. Major News: Former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron resigned as a member of Parliament.His resignation will trigger a by-election in his constituency of Witney, Oxfordshire, where he has been an MP since 2001. (Read More)
4. On The Trail: Hillary Clinton canceled a two-day visit to California after being diagnosed with pneumonia.
Following Hillary Clinton's pneumonia diagnosis, a campaign official told The Independent that she had canceled a planned two-day visit to California. Clinton had been scheduled to campaign in San Francisco and Los Angeles, as well as give a speech on economic policy. (Read More)
5. ICYMI: President Obama will veto a bill that would allow 9/11 victims' families to sue Saudi Arabia.
"I do anticipate the president will veto the legislation when it is presented to him," White House press secretary Josh Earnest said in a statement on Monday. "It hasn't been presented to him yet." (The Hill)
6. In-The-Know: The Oxford English Dictionary added YOLO, gender-fluid, yogalates, and more to its list of 600,000 words.
The update also includes words inspired by Roald Dahl, including "splendiferous" and "Dahlesque." (Reuters)
7. Legends: Next month, David Bowie's last three recordings will be released for the first time.
"No Plan," "Killing a Little Time," and "When I Met You" will be released on October 21. (Pitchfork)
8. Here At Home: The NCAA has pulled championship games from North Carolina over HB2.North Carolina faces more consequences from the state's HB2 bathroom bill as the NCAA will remove all 2016-17 championships from the state. The organization joins the NBA, which relocated its All-Star Game, and other prominent groups in enacting financial penalties against the state. (Read More)
