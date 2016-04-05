Tonight's episode of @girlshbo, written by the teen queen @shinyunicorn and directed by our main man Richard Shepard, involves an exploration of the Kitty Genovese murder of 1964- one of New York City's most notorious crimes which led psychologists to coin the term "bystander effect." We honor Kitty, a tough gay girl making her way in the city, a woman ahead of her time #RIPKitty

