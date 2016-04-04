Starbucks Is Bringing Back A Fan-Fave Frappuccino

Even though it still feels like winter out, we're full-on pretending it's real spring weather. Which is why it's perfect timing that Starbucks is adding another Frappuccino to the menu this week. It's not a new flavor; the coffee chain is bringing back an old favorite.
Remember the Caramel Cocoa Cluster Frappuccino? It came out last year, when Starbucks brought customer-inspired secret Frapp hacks to the official menu, and consumers ended up loving the chocolaty-caramel drink.
It features toffee-nut syrup, coffee, milk, and ice, and is topped with a layer of caramel sauce, whipped cream, and a drizzle of mocha sauce. The beverage will be back at store locations beginning Tuesday, April 5, for a limited time.
And in case you need an extra excuse to indulge, Starbucks is also bringing back its Sweet Receipt deal from April 5 to 11. If you bring back your receipt from the morning after 2 p.m., you can snag any bakery item for $1.
