Meghan Trainor & Daryl Sabara Got Married In A Low-Key Backyard Wedding

Meghan Trainor doesn’t have to wish for her future husband anymore — she’s now married Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara, People confirms.
The couple began dating in 2016, and Sabara proposed to her on her birthday last year, under a tunnel of Christmas lights with her family on deck. Just like their engagement, their wedding was also held on Trainor’s 25th birthday. December 22 won’t just be three days before Christmas for this couple anymore — it’s also Trainor’s birthday and the couple’s anniversary.
People reports that the low-key ceremony was held in Trainor and Sabara’s backyard in balmy Los Angeles, with about 100 guests in attendance. Trainor wore a gown by Berta, and while there aren’t any photos of her dress, we imagine it’s as dazzling as her smile in her one of her last Instagram posts as a single woman. “When you about to marry your best friend,” she wrote, flashing a megawatt grin in anticipation of her wedding.
By the sounds of it, Trainor is stoked to be married. “It’s the beginning of an awesome, whole new life. I got way more than I ever wished for. I’m really excited to say ‘hubby’ and ‘husband,’” she told People. Sabara called himself the “luckiest guy in the world,” and said that “I’m no longer the ‘future hubby,’ I get to just be the hubby, which I’m excited about.”
